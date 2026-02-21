Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 9,622 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $89.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $79.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,127.20. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,082. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

