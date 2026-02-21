QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Director Jeffrey Straubel Sells 27,106 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Straubel sold 27,106 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $192,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 212,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,573.60. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:QS opened at $6.88 on Friday. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.51.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded the stock, which could provide short-term analyst support and buying interest. HSBC upgrade

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,959,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,793,000 after buying an additional 4,323,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,126,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $84,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,500,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 529,602 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

