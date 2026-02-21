QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 34,120 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 34,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $237,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,088,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,949.16. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $243,203.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $902,246.70.

On Monday, January 5th, Timothy Holme sold 44,922 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $506,720.16.

On Monday, January 5th, Timothy Holme sold 166,440 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,877,443.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Timothy Holme sold 44,922 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $570,060.18.

On Thursday, December 4th, Timothy Holme sold 166,440 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $2,112,123.60.

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.0%

QS opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 50.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.98.

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded the stock, which could provide short-term analyst support and buying interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Broader market and sector stories (dividend moves at large utilities/REITs/restaurants) are unlikely to directly affect QS, but they can shift investor risk appetite away from speculative EV/technology plays like QuantumScape.

Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by senior executives: CTO Timothy Holme sold multiple blocks (~195,000 shares across Feb. 19–20) reducing his stake by ~10% (SEC filing).

Negative Sentiment: Director Jeffrey Straubel also sold 27,106 shares (Feb. 19), an ~11% cut to his holdings — further signaling insider liquidity taking place.

Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to recent financials: coverage notes QuantumScape posted an unimpressive quarter (slight EPS miss, flat revenue) and shares went into a multiday slide afterward — that weak operating update plus elevated insider selling likely pressured the stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

