Quaker Houghton (KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $465.1660 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Quaker Houghton Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -355.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 114.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.