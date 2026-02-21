PWR Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

