Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.14 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.5%

XYZ stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.67. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Block from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $76,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 98,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,637.08. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $500,946.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 521,352 shares in the company, valued at $32,302,969.92. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $923,794 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.