Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enviri were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 231.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Enviri by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Enviri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Enviri Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Jennifer Ott Kozak sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $176,200.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,730.58. This trade represents a 54.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVRI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviri has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enviri

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.