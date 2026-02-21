PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 2,494 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $172,983.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 70,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,002.64. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Christine Marie Utter sold 1,034 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $79,049.30.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 1,235 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $95,650.75.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Christine Marie Utter sold 1,381 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $106,267.95.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 373.67% and a net margin of 39.44%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 121,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

