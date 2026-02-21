Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price target on Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital upgraded Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of -0.11. Prothena has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.53% and a negative net margin of 2,520.57%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $230,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

More Prothena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prothena this week:

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.