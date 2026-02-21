Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 172,736 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Joseph F. Casey sold 322,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $6,142,332.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,112 shares in the company, valued at $687,211.36. This trade represents a 89.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Andrew Ahlquist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $206,064.70. The trade was a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 354,027 shares of company stock worth $6,786,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

