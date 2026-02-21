Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.50), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Praxis Precision Medicines’ conference call:

Two NDAs submitted: Praxis submitted NDAs for ulixacaltamide in essential tremor and relutrigine for SCN2A/SCN8A DEEs; ulixacaltamide has FDA Breakthrough designation and relutrigine has Rare Pediatric Disease designation with the NDA already filed.

Strong cash position — pro forma cash of approximately $1.5 billion after the January offering, which management says is expected to fund operations into 2028.

Multiple near-term catalysts: POWER1 top-line readout for vormatrigine expected in Q2, elsunersen (EMBRAVE) top-line and EMBRAVE3 enrollment readouts in H1 with potential NDA next year, and EMERALD enrollment completion in H2 with a possible sNDA by 2027.

Rising spend to support pipeline and launches — 2025 operating expenses were $326M (Q4 $97M) and management expects materially higher 2026 spend for commercial build-out, which increases near-term cash burn.

Rising spend to support pipeline and launches — 2025 operating expenses were $326M (Q4 $97M) and management expects materially higher 2026 spend for commercial build-out, which increases near-term cash burn. Regulatory timing choices: Praxis requested priority review for relutrigine but not for ulixacaltamide, citing strategic/payer considerations (including IRA timing), which could affect ulixacaltamide’s approval timing and launch dynamics.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $335.28 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $349.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26.

PRAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $843.00 target price (up previously from $507.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company filed two NDAs — Praxis submitted NDAs to the FDA for ulixacaltamide (essential tremor) and relutrigine (SCN2A/SCN8A DEEs), a major regulatory milestone that materially de-risks timing to potential approvals and commercial launch. GlobeNewswire: Corporate Update & 2025 Results

Strong analyst bullishness — Truist raised its price target to $700 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in commercial potential (large upside vs. current levels); other firms (e.g., Guggenheim) have also raised targets into the high hundreds. These upgrades support demand from growth-oriented investors. The Fly: Truist PT Raise

Analyst confidence narratives — Several write-ups highlight ulixacaltamide as the valuation driver and list large addressable markets; these pieces buoy sentiment but are forward-looking and hinge on FDA review/outcomes. Yahoo Finance: Analyst Confidence

Corporate update and earnings call — Management provided Q4/2025 results and a corporate update; call highlights and the company's pipeline/regulatory timeline were reviewed, which investors parsed for approval timelines and cash runway. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Call Highlights

Q4 earnings miss — Praxis reported EPS of ($3.50), missing consensus (~($3.00)), which can pressure the stock by highlighting higher near-term spend and delays to profitability despite pipeline progress. MarketBeat: Q4 EPS Miss

Mixed / cautious research — Wedbush raised its PT but kept an Underperform rating (PT $130), and Wells Fargo initiated with an Equal Weight/$282 PT, underscoring that some analysts see valuation/near-term execution risk despite regulatory progress. Those views can create selling pressure from more conservative holders. The Fly: Wedbush PT & Rating

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

