Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price objective on Pool in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.82. Pool has a 52 week low of $211.56 and a 52 week high of $374.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer‑term prospects, citing durable market position in the pool-supply channel; that longer‑term optimism can support the stock even after a weak quarter. Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer‑term prospects, citing durable market position in the pool-supply channel; that longer‑term optimism can support the stock even after a weak quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the company slide presentation are available for deeper read‑through of management’s commentary on demand, margin trends and inventory. Useful for assessing whether the miss reflects transitory factors or a structural slowdown. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the company slide presentation are available for deeper read‑through of management’s commentary on demand, margin trends and inventory. Useful for assessing whether the miss reflects transitory factors or a structural slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations: $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $982.2M vs. $999.1M, with revenue down vs. year‑ago — a clear near‑term bearish catalyst. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Q4 earnings missed expectations: $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $982.2M vs. $999.1M, with revenue down vs. year‑ago — a clear near‑term bearish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was provided at $10.85–$11.15, below the Street’s ~$11.58 consensus, which pressures near‑term sentiment and analyst models. Company Guidance (Press Release/Slides)

FY‑2026 EPS guidance was provided at $10.85–$11.15, below the Street’s ~$11.58 consensus, which pressures near‑term sentiment and analyst models. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $230 from $275 and moved POOL to an “equal weight” rating, removing some upside expectations from a previously higher baseline. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT Cut

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $230 from $275 and moved POOL to an “equal weight” rating, removing some upside expectations from a previously higher baseline. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party commentary points to softer end‑market demand; Conestoga Capital highlighted soft demand in its investor letter, reinforcing concerns about near‑term volume pressure. InsiderMonkey: Soft Demand

Third‑party commentary points to softer end‑market demand; Conestoga Capital highlighted soft demand in its investor letter, reinforcing concerns about near‑term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: Op‑ed/analysis articles argue POOL still looks expensive on current multiples absent a clear rebound, which could cap near‑term upside. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

