Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.63 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 26th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 2,376,840,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is pocket.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access. Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS. Telegram, Discord, Github, LinkedIn, BlogWhitepaper”

