PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.6%

CHTR opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.