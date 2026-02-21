PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,684,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,188,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

