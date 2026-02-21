PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 32,865 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Block from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $76,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 98,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,637.08. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $500,946.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 521,352 shares in the company, valued at $32,302,969.92. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $923,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.5%

XYZ stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Block

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

