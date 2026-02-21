PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,050 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,141,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 101.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HSBC by 237.0% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 170,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC provided a £135m green loan to fund the redevelopment of a landmark Lloyds office in Edinburgh — a sign of continued deal pipeline, fee and lending activity and support for the bank’s ESG credentials. Green loan for Edinburgh office redevelopment

HSBC provided a £135m green loan to fund the redevelopment of a landmark Lloyds office in Edinburgh — a sign of continued deal pipeline, fee and lending activity and support for the bank’s ESG credentials. Positive Sentiment: HSBC Institutional Trust (acting as trustee) helped secure refinancing for Parkway Life REIT’s S$887m facility — illustrates recurring transaction-related revenue and client banking activity. Parkway Life REIT refinancing

HSBC Institutional Trust (acting as trustee) helped secure refinancing for Parkway Life REIT’s S$887m facility — illustrates recurring transaction-related revenue and client banking activity. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC research highlighted India’s private sector PMI rising to a three‑month high — useful macro context for the bank’s Asia franchise but not an immediate driver of HSBC’s own earnings. India PMI via HSBC research

HSBC research highlighted India’s private sector PMI rising to a three‑month high — useful macro context for the bank’s Asia franchise but not an immediate driver of HSBC’s own earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and downgrades issued by HSBC research (including ratings changes on Walmart and TechnipFMC) reflect active coverage but have limited direct impact on HSBC’s own fundamentals. HSBC downgrades Walmart

Analyst notes and downgrades issued by HSBC research (including ratings changes on Walmart and TechnipFMC) reflect active coverage but have limited direct impact on HSBC’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reports that HSBC cut roughly 10% of its U.S. debt capital markets team as part of a broader overhaul are pressuring sentiment — layoffs signal short‑term disruption, potential deal coverage loss in the U.S. and ongoing restructuring risk. HSBC cuts 10% of US debt capital markets team

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Stock Up 1.5%

HSBC stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.