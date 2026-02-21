Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 163.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.