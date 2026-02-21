Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. This represents a 20.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $510.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

