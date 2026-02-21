Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 2027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.5750.
Several analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Persimmon plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company’s product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.
Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK’s most prolific housebuilders.
