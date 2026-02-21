Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.970-3.120 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Key Stories Impacting Perdoceo Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Perdoceo Education this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

