Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2,493.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 14.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Pentair’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks issued higher estimates for several later-period quarters and longer‑term FY2028, signaling upside to Pentair’s medium‑term growth outlook (Q4 2026, Q2 & Q4 2027 raised; FY2028 at $6.20). This supports optimism about multi-year earnings expansion.

Zacks issued higher estimates for several later-period quarters and longer‑term FY2028, signaling upside to Pentair’s medium‑term growth outlook (Q4 2026, Q2 & Q4 2027 raised; FY2028 at $6.20). This supports optimism about multi-year earnings expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Pentair presented at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference — management access and investor Q&A can help validate guidance and strategy; the transcript is available for details on management commentary and any reiteration of targets. Pentair Presents at Barclays Conference Transcript

Pentair presented at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference — management access and investor Q&A can help validate guidance and strategy; the transcript is available for details on management commentary and any reiteration of targets. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS view from $5.37 to $5.31 — a modest cut that remains inside Pentair’s company guidance range (FY2026 guidance was ~5.25–5.40), so it’s not a material change to the full‑year narrative.

Zacks slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS view from $5.37 to $5.31 — a modest cut that remains inside Pentair’s company guidance range (FY2026 guidance was ~5.25–5.40), so it’s not a material change to the full‑year narrative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly estimates (Q1 2026 down to $1.17 from $1.21; Q2 2026 to $1.47 from $1.50; Q1 2027 to $1.31 from $1.37). These downward revisions to near‑term cadence could weigh on sentiment if realized results miss current expectations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the sale, the director owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

