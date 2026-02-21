Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $26,574.66 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $26,574.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,009.12. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,399 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $19,884.15.

On Friday, January 16th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 22,520 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $145,704.40.

Shares of PTON opened at $4.41 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 290,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

