Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $827,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

BABA opened at $154.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

