Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $342.95 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Mizuho set a $413.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

