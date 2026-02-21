Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pcs Edventures!.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.1249. Pcs Edventures!.Com shares last traded at $0.1270, with a volume of 133,500 shares changing hands.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Pcs Edventures!.Com alerts:

Pcs Edventures!.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pcs Edventures! Com, Inc is a U.S.-based educational technology company that specializes in supplying hardware, software and accessories designed to support digital learning initiatives in primary and secondary education. The company’s product portfolio includes protective carrying cases for tablets and laptops, charging carts, audio accessories and related peripherals optimized for classroom deployment.

In addition to hardware, Pcs Edventures! markets proprietary and third-party learning applications focused on STEM curriculum, coding and interactive instructional content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pcs Edventures!.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pcs Edventures!.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.