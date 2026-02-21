Paul Berns Sells 9,819 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Berns sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,099.35. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 6,288,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,445,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,926 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Neumora Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded NMRA from Market Perform to Outperform, a catalyst that helped lift shares and drew investor attention. Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair
- Positive Sentiment: Other broker research has become more bullish in recent months (Needham, RBC, Mizuho), with several firms raising price targets — a supportive backdrop for shares and longer‑term sentiment. MarketBeat: Neumora Therapeutics coverage and analyst notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is meaningful (~47.7%); a mix of hedge funds/institutions recently took or adjusted positions, which can amplify moves but doesn’t signal a directional near‑term catalyst by itself. MarketBeat: Hedge funds and institutional ownership
- Neutral Sentiment: Company profile: Neumora is a clinical‑stage CNS biotech with an R&D pipeline across small molecules, biologics and gene modalities — typical risk/reward profile for a clinical-stage drug developer. MarketBeat: About Neumora Therapeutics
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on Feb. 17 (President Joshua Pinto: 5,967 shares; Paul L. Berns: 9,819; Daljit Singh Aurora: 6,165; Michael Lee Milligan: 1,436) — roughly ~23k shares disclosed — which can create downward pressure and signal near‑term caution to investors. Insider Selling: Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) President Sells 5,967 Shares of Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRA shares. William Blair upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
View Our Latest Report on NMRA
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.
Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.