Paul Berns Sells 9,819 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) insider Paul Berns sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,099.35. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 6,288,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,445,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,926 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRA shares. William Blair upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

