Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 371,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,435,000 after acquiring an additional 127,099 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $400,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stacey L. Amundson sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $568,315.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,574.59. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $380,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,034. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,607 shares of company stock worth $3,823,904 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATK opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $148.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $924.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.62 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price target on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

