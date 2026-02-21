Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jonathan Knutzen Sells 281 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $35,979.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,215.16. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Knutzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $54,185.76.

On Saturday, January 31st, Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $35,304.60.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 1,535 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $184,015.80.

Palomar stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded PLMR to a “Buy”, adding to a string of favorable analyst notes and higher price targets from firms including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, JPMorgan and Evercore — supporting upside vs. the consensus $162.17 target. Wall Street Zen Upgrade

Recent quarterly results (reported Feb. 11) showed a beat: $2.24 EPS vs. $2.06 expected and revenue of $492.6M (well above consensus), with 62.7% year-over-year revenue growth and healthy margins — fundamentals that support longer‑term earnings forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~90%); several funds adjusted positions in Q4. That concentration can reduce float and amplify moves but also means changes in institutional flows matter more than retail trading. Ownership Details

Institutional ownership is high (~90%); several funds adjusted positions in Q4. That concentration can reduce float and amplify moves but also means changes in institutional flows matter more than retail trading. Neutral Sentiment: Technical picture: the stock is trading below its 50-day SMA (~$129.40) and slightly below the 200-day SMA (~$123.10), signalling short-term weakness that may prompt additional selling until buyers reappear. Technicals

Technical picture: the stock is trading below its 50-day SMA (~$129.40) and slightly below the 200-day SMA (~$123.10), signalling short-term weakness that may prompt additional selling until buyers reappear. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO T. Christopher Uchida sold 783 shares (about $100k) on Feb. 18, reducing his stake ~5%; President Jon Christianson and director Jonathan Knutzen also sold smaller tranches the same day. Multiple recent insider sales may be interpreted as near-term negative by market participants. Insider Selling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 93.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 456,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

