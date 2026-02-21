Organon & Co. (OGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 12th

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 7.9%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 123.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.