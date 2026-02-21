Orbler Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $8.85 thousand worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy. ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token. Telegram, Discord, MediumDocs”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

