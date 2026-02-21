Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
OPCH stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.
Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.
