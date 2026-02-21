Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) vs. Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Head to Head Contrast

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Ono Pharmaceutical 12.29% 7.76% 5.91%

Volatility and Risk

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica 0 1 0 2 3.33 Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica and Ono Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica and Ono Pharmaceutical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica $2.53 billion N/A $450.70 million $3.17 20.64 Ono Pharmaceutical $3.20 billion 2.39 $330.31 million $0.89 18.26

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ono Pharmaceutical. Ono Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica beats Ono Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia. The company also provides Glactiv tablets for type 2 diabetes; Forxiga tablets for diabetes; Onoact Intravenous Infusion for tachyarrhythmia; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Coralan for chronic heart failure; Orencia injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease; Ongentys tablets for Parkinson's disease; Parsabiv, an intravenous infusion for dialysis patients; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Onon capsules and Dry Syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as Recalbon tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it develops products for hepatocellular and urothelial carcinoma; ovarian, bladder, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, colorectal, thyroid, cell lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid leukemia; solid tumors; myelodysplastic syndrome; melanoma; T-cell lymphoma; tachyarrhythmia; pemphigus; scleroderma; seizures; diabetic polyneuropathy; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune diseases; narcolepsy; and thrombosis. The company has a collaboration with Adimab, LLC to discover novel antibody drugs; a research collaboration with Turbine Ltd. to identify and validate novel oncology targets; Harvard University for validating novel therapeutic targets; and a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Sibylla Biotech in central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

