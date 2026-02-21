On Holding AG $ONON Stake Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of ON worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $138,641,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,344,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 102.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

NYSE:ONON opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15.

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

