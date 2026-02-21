Olin Corporation (OLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Olin has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Olin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

