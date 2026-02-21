Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 166.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 139.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.