Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at HSBC

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HSBC from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.05.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,517,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 44,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Dividend Hike Coverage

Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Reuters: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Tender Offers Release

Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. QuiverQuant: Guidance & Capex

Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short‑term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data)

Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short‑term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data) Negative Sentiment: Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Zacks: Revenue Miss

Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms raised price targets but several targets and the median remain below current levels, and at least one shop (Wells Fargo) kept an underweight stance despite bumping its target, adding near-term valuation uncertainty. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

