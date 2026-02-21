Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.87 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.63%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 60.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 34.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Dividend Hike Coverage

Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Reuters: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Tender Offers Release

Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. QuiverQuant: Guidance & Capex

Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short‑term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data)

Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short‑term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data) Negative Sentiment: Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Zacks: Revenue Miss

Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms raised price targets but several targets and the median remain below current levels, and at least one shop (Wells Fargo) kept an underweight stance despite bumping its target, adding near-term valuation uncertainty. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

