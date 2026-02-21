NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.