NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

