Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.00.

Nutrien stock opened at C$97.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$65.35 and a 12 month high of C$99.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Nutrien news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,531.20. This trade represents a 89.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

