Numbers Protocol Trading Up 5.2% This Week (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $234.17 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 877,495,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 877,495,317 with 867,432,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00446157 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $234,090.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

