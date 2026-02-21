Notis McConarty Edward Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.83 and its 200 day moving average is $915.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

