Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $50,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $144.76 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $157.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,203.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,472.35. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $3,740,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,871.58. The trade was a 48.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,191 shares of company stock worth $4,061,028. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.