Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.6611.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. Newmont has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 150,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

