New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised New Pacific Mtl to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get New Pacific Mtl alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NUA

New Pacific Mtl Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Mtl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Mtl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.