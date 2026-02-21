New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised New Pacific Mtl to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on NUA
New Pacific Mtl Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Pacific Mtl
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Mtl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Mtl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.