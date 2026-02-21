New Millennium Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 6.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,884,000 after buying an additional 224,478 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 48,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

