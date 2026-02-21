NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top‑line expectations, supporting optimism about demand. Live Nation’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top‑line expectations, supporting optimism about demand. Positive Sentiment: Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists. Benzinga

Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization. Live Nation signals record 2026

Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements. (No link)

Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements. (No link) Negative Sentiment: Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation’s bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty. Judge rejects Live Nation bid to dismiss US lawsuit

Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation’s bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow pressures — EPS missed estimates (-$1.06 vs ~-1.00) and the quarter showed operating/net losses, negative operating cash flow and elevated capex/spending, which keeps margin and balance‑sheet scrutiny high despite a large cash balance. QuiverQuant Q4 earnings summary

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

