NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $111,222,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 158.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,593,000 after purchasing an additional 118,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

