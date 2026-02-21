NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Loews by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $383,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,627.75. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $155,635.06. Following the sale, the director owned 21,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,640.42. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,041. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Loews Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of L opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $114.90. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews’ principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.